Police clampdown on vehicles with prohibited lights

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) says several motorists have been ticketed and/or had their licence plates removed for having lights affixed to their vehicles in violation of the Road Traffic Act.

According to the JCF, the operations which began earlier this week are being carried out with the help of the Island Traffic Authority.

The JCF also said this latest operation is part of its heightened efforts to ensure road safety.

Section 40 1(a-b) of the Road Traffic Act allows for vehicles to have head lights on the front and back of the vehicle which produce white and red lights only. Vehicles are also allowed a white light sufficiently clear and strong to illuminate the letter and number of the registration plate.

The motor vehicles from which the licence plates were removed during the operation had multi-coloured, flashing lights affixed to them.

Under the law, flashing lights are to be used only by the police, the Jamaica Fire Brigade, and ambulances. Blue lights are used by the police, while other emergency services use red lights.