Police close to completing probe into Jodian Fearon's death

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) could be soon asked to rule if anyone was criminally negligent in the death of 23-year-old Jodian Fearon.

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey told a media briefing a short while ago that the high-level team of investigators, which was put together to probe the death of Fearon, has almost completed its probe.

“A total of 20 statements have been recorded in the Jodiann Fearon matter. The investigation is well advanced, significant amount of evidence has been secured, and we are at a stage now where the file is being prepared for submission to the Offices of the Director of Public Prosecutions for their advice,” said Bailey.

Fearon died at the University Hospital of the West Indies on Saturday, April 25, hours after she delivered her baby at the Spanish Town Hospital in St Catherine.

She was initially scheduled to deliver her baby at the private Andrews Memorial Hospital in St Andrew but was allegedly refused care after fears were expressed that she could have contracted coronavirus. Fearon had tested negative for COVID-19.

Efforts to move her to the UHWI and the Victoria Jubilee Hospital were unsuccessful before she was transferred, by ambulance to Spanish Town Hospital where she developed complications after giving birth. Fearon was then transferred to the UHWI were she died.

Arthur Hall