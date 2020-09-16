Police collar labourer over illegal gun
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica – A man has been charged with illegal possession of firearm following the seizure of a firearm during a joint police/military operation on Station Road, Little London on August 23.
He is 30-year-old Jemar Kentish, a labourer of Station Road.
Reports are that about 5:50 pm, the operational team went to Kentish's home where he was seen in the company of three other men. A search was conducted of the premises during which a black firearm with the serial number erased was found inside a knapsack in his bedroom. He was taken into custody.
He was charged after an interview in the presence of his attorney.
Kentish will appear in the Westmoreland Parish Court at a later date.
