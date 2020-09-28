Police commissioner orders probe into social media videos
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson has ordered a probe into videos circulating on social media which depict several breaches of various pieces of legislation, including the firearms, disaster risk management, and noise abatement acts, allegedly at a nine night in rural St Andrew recently.
The force's Criminal Investigations Branch and the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) are to commence an immediate joint investigation into the videos.
COVID-19 restrictions currently in place prohibit event permits from being distributed and limit gatherings to a maximum of 15 people. A daily islandwide curfew that runs from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am the next day is also in place.
More information will follow.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy