Police commissioner orders probe into social media videos

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson has ordered a probe into videos circulating on social media which depict several breaches of various pieces of legislation, including the firearms, disaster risk management, and noise abatement acts, allegedly at a nine night in rural St Andrew recently.

The force's Criminal Investigations Branch and the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) are to commence an immediate joint investigation into the videos.

COVID-19 restrictions currently in place prohibit event permits from being distributed and limit gatherings to a maximum of 15 people. A daily islandwide curfew that runs from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am the next day is also in place.

More information will follow.