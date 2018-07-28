Police constable charged following assault of two men

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Constable Faybian Durrant will return to court on March 8 to answer to charges in relation to an incident of assault including two men at Belmont district, Lawrence Tavern in St Andrew.

The incident happened on July 28, 2018.

According to the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM), Durrant was charged with unlawful wounding and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He was further charged with illegal possession of firearm, assault at common law and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, the commission said.

Durrant appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court recently and was offered bail in the sum of $400,000 with one to two sureties and reporting conditions.

The charges are as a result of an INDECOM investigation and a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.