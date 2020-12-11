Police constable commended for refusing to accept bribe in Clarendon
CLARENDON, Jamaica - A police constable is being commended for refusing to accept a bribe, from a man with whom he had a matter in court in Clarendon yesterday.
The accused man has been identified as Glenroy Cayman, otherwise called 'Bolo', a farmer of Havannah Heights in Clarendon.
Reports are that about 10:40 am, Cayman offered constable $50,000 to drop a case that is currently before the parish court. The officer immediately pointed out the offence and charged Cayman with breaches of the Corruption Prevention Act.
Operations Officer for the Clarendon Division, Superintendent Christopher Phillips, has commended the constable for acting professionally and displaying the highest level of integrity.
“As law enforcement officials we have a huge role to play in the improvement of the corruption perception in Jamaica and the constabulary,” said Superintendent Phillips.
The accused's court date for the new charges is being finalised.
