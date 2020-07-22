Police constable faces charges for extortion

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) says a police constable who has been slapped with corruption charges has been suspended from duty.

According to a statement from the JCF, the constable, who is assigned to the Marine Division, reportedly solicited money from a man in exchange for not destroying his ganja field.

The constabulary reported that Constable Cregston Martell was among a group of officers who arrested six men on Wednesday, July 8, for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

It said Martell and the men made arrangements for money to be paid in order to prevent the destruction of a ganja field.

Investigators from the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) launched an operation and Martell was held with the money, the JCF said.

He was arrested on Thursday, July 9.

A file was prepared and sent to the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions for a ruling.

Martell was charged with two counts of breaching the Corruption Prevention Act 2000 (Soliciting and Receiving), on July 16.

He appeared in the St Elizabeth Parish Court and was offered bail in the amount of $1 million. He was ordered to surrender his travel documents and to report to the police once per week.