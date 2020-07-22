Police constable faces charges for extortion
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) says a police constable who has been slapped with corruption charges has been suspended from duty.
According to a statement from the JCF, the constable, who is assigned to the Marine Division, reportedly solicited money from a man in exchange for not destroying his ganja field.
The constabulary reported that Constable Cregston Martell was among a group of officers who arrested six men on Wednesday, July 8, for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.
It said Martell and the men made arrangements for money to be paid in order to prevent the destruction of a ganja field.
Investigators from the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) launched an operation and Martell was held with the money, the JCF said.
He was arrested on Thursday, July 9.
A file was prepared and sent to the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions for a ruling.
Martell was charged with two counts of breaching the Corruption Prevention Act 2000 (Soliciting and Receiving), on July 16.
He appeared in the St Elizabeth Parish Court and was offered bail in the amount of $1 million. He was ordered to surrender his travel documents and to report to the police once per week.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy