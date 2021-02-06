Police corporal accused of trying to bribe MOCA detective
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A police corporal is to return to court on March 18 to answer to corruption charges stemming from allegations that he attempted to bribe a detective from the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA).
Corporal Winston Williams of the St James Division was offered $500,000 bail with sureties and conditions after he was charged on Wednesday, January 27.
Reports are that Williams telephoned and requested a meeting with a MOCA detective, who had arrested and charged a lottery-scamming suspect. The agency said the detective informed his supervisor and subsequently met with Williams.
During the meeting, the corporal reportedly told the detective that he collected $100,000 from a “big man” for him to forego laying charges against the individual he arrested for the lottery scamming.
MOCA said the detective declined the offer and reported Williams' actions to his supervisor and an investigation commenced.
A file was subsequently prepared and submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution who ruled that Corporal Winston Williams be charged with breaching the Corruption Prevention Act.
