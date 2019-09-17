Police counselling family members of 22 people impacted in deadly Flankers crash

ST JAMES, Jamaica – The Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit says that members of the Community Safety and Security Branch (CSSB) and the police's Chaplaincy Unit have been deployed to commence counselling sessions for family members of the 22 people that were impacted in the crash, which claimed two lives, on the Flankers main road in St James on Monday, September 16.

The deceased have been identified as 33-year-old Oniel Henry, chef of Lilliput and 60-year-old Anthony Forbes of Providence, both in St James.

Reports received from the investigators at the Coral Gardens Police Station are that about 4:00 pm the driver of a Toyota Corolla motorcar which was travelling towards Montego Bay, allegedly lost control of the vehicle and went into the path of a Nissan Caravan motor vehicle that was travelling in the opposite direction. A Nissan AD Wagon motorcar subsequently collided into the rear of the Nissan Caravan.

The police were summoned and all three drivers, along with nineteen students who were travelling in the Nissan Caravan were transported to hospital. Henry, the driver of the Toyota Corolla motorcar and Forbes, who was driving the Nissan Caravan, were both pronounced dead.

Of the nineteen children involved in the crash, two remain in critical condition. The others are hospitalised and being treated for non-life threatening conditions, the police said today.