Police credit union offers scholarships to successful PEP students

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Police Co-operative Credit Union (JPCCU) is awarding 60 bursaries and five Scholarships to children of members who were successful at the 2019 sitting of the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examination.

According to the JPCCU, the initiative forms part of credit union's corporate social responsibility and a project that directly impacts its more than 20,000 members.

The award ceremony is scheduled for Friday afternoon, August 23 at the Knutsford Court Hotel in St Andrew.