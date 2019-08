Police credit union offers scholarships to successful PEP students

KINGSTON, Jamaica — TheJamaica Police Co-operative Credit Union (JPCCU) is awarding 60 bursaries and five Scholarships tochildren of members who were successful at the 2019 sitting of thePrimary Exit Profile(PEP) examination.

According to theJPCCU,the initiative forms part of credit union's corporate social responsibility and a project that directly impacts its more than 20,000 members.

The award ceremony is scheduled for Friday afternoon, August 23 at the Knutsford Court Hotel in St Andrew.