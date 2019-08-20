Police credit union offers scholarships to successful PEP students
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Police Co-operative Credit Union (JPCCU) is awarding 60 bursaries and five Scholarships to children of members who were successful at the 2019 sitting of the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examination.
According to the JPCCU, the initiative forms part of credit union's corporate social responsibility and a project that directly impacts its more than 20,000 members.
The award ceremony is scheduled for Friday afternoon, August 23 at the Knutsford Court Hotel in St Andrew.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy