Police detain more than 50 people in Trinidad bar

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC)— Police have detained more than 50 people including alleged gang members at a bar on Friday night in contravention of the coronavirus (COVID-19) regulations.

The public health ordinance regulations allow up to 25 people to gather in any one place at the same time.

Media reports quoted eyewitnesses as saying that the police had accused some of those detained as gang members who were meeting to plot to kill law enforcement officials.

Residents of East Port of Spain have been protesting the triple killing of Joel Jacobs, Israel Clinton and Noel Diamond on June 27 by police.

Both the government and the Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith, said the protests were well organised and part of a plot to destabilise the country.

The police have also announced that the rival gangs in the area have announced a truce in a bid to launch attacks on police officers.

Meanwhile, a relative of Jacobs, has called on the officers involved in the incident last Saturday to seek forgiveness from God as they reflect on their actions.

Dale Jacobs speaking at the funeral on Friday said vengeance and not forgiveness, was the priority as he responded to calls from parish priest Dr Dwight Merrick to forgive the officers involved in the slaying.

Jacobs said it was fortunate the video captured what happened, including his cousin's apparent surrender.

“I am sympathetic to you all (police),” he said. “You lost a colleague. That is hard. But you don't kill unarmed people, people who are not involved. My cousin had nothing to do with violence,” he said.

The police have said that the murder of PC Allan Moseley last Friday was not linked to the killings of the three men, a day later.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, during a news conference earlier this week, urged persons not to seek revenge by taking up arms against the police. He urged them to seek justice based on the outcome of the investigation into the incident.

“The priest talked about forgiveness from your hearts. But the officers involved weren't thinking about forgiveness that day, let us understand that, and if it wasn't for the video, Joey would have just been another statistic.

“They weren't thinking about forgiveness, they were thinking about revenge and execution, and that's a fact. Revenge and execution for someone who came with their hands in the air. Even if you don't have any experience in the police or the army, you know one thing, and that is if your hands are up in the air, that means you surrender,” Jacobs said at the funeral, urging the police officers involved to let God be their conscience.