Police dog 'Emma' finds cocaine at Norman Manley International Airport
KINGSTON, Jamaica — For the second time in just over two weeks, the work of the Canine Division has led to the seizure of illegal drugs, this time at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Thursday, May 21.
Reports are that about 3:30 pm, a canine team, including police dog 'Emma', was checking cargo for an outgoing flight when Emma detected anomalies.
The team then inspected air conditioning compressors and found cocaine hidden inside. The items were seized and have since been handed over to the Narcotics Division, where detectives are continuing their investigation.
The police in a release today, did not say whether anyone was arrested.
