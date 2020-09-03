Police ensure compliance in St Mary

ST MARY, Jamaica — As voters lined up at the Annotto Bay Primary and Infant School this morning, the security forces said they would ensure that law and order is observed and maintained.

Inspector Romeo Henry of the Annotto Bay police said that although the area is normally a peaceful one, the police, along with military personnel, would be enforcing the rule of law and ensuring that COVID-19 protocols are being adhered to.

"Annotto Bay, even though it's a battleground here, people are usually peaceful when it comes on to this time [elections]. So we are not really expecting any major incident – it should be peaceful for the most part. Maybe later when the announcement is out we might have a little bit of agitation, but outside of that it should be alright," he told OBSERVER ONLINE.

"We really want to ensure that people are not prevented from voting and that there is no intimidation of voters, that people conduct themselves orderly, and that the COVID protocols are observed," he added.

St Mary South East is among a cluster of battleground seats on watch in this general election. The People's National Party’s (PNP) Dr Shane Alexis poses a challenge to incumbent Dr Norman Dunn, in what is expected to be a ding dong battle of the doctors. Dunn defeated Alexis previously in a by election held in 2017 after the then MP Dr Winston Green of the PNP passed away.



Kellaray Miles



