Police extends curfew in sections of Trench Town

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The curfew that has been in effect in Trench Town in Kingston West has been extended from 7:00 pm yesterday until 7:00 pm on Monday, January 11, 2021.

The curfew was imposed since Thursday, January 7.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

NORTH: Along Fifth Street from the intersection with Tobias Avenue at the western boundary to the intersection with Collie Smith Drive;

EAST: Along Collie Smith Drive from the intersection with Fifth Street to the intersection with Spanish Town Road;

SOUTH: Along Spanish Town Road from the intersection with Collie Smith Drive to the entrance to the Horizon Remand Centre;

WEST: Along an imaginary line from the entrance to the Horizon Remand Centre at Spanish Town Road to the intersection with Tobias and Fifth Street.

During the hours of the curfew, the police said all individuals within the boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.