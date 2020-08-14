Police find ammo during St James operation

ST JAMES, Jamaica — A team of officers assigned to the St James Police Division seized 17 assorted rounds of ammunition during a joint/police military operation in Pitfour, Granville, St James yesterday.

Reports from the Montego Bay police are that about midday, lawmen were in the area when a premises was searched and ten .30 cartridges, four 5.56 rounds, two 9mm rounds, and one .45 rounds of ammunition were found inside a plastic bottle in bushes.

The police said no one was arrested in relation to this seizure.