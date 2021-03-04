Police find ammo in abandoned vehicle

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A team of officers assigned to the Highway Patrol Division of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch found sixteen rounds of ammunition in an abandoned motor vehicle on Robinson Road in Kingston yesterday.

According to the police, the vehicle had been previously signalled to stop about 8:00 am that day but the driver instead sped off.

The police said two men were travelling in the vehicle — a Nissan Tiida motor car — which was later found abandoned along a section of the roadway.

The ammunition was then found when officers searched the vehicle which was then seized.

No one was arrested.