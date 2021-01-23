Police find firearm in Central Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Kingston Central police along with members of the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Branch, Canine, Specialized Operations Branch and other police personnel seized a Taurus 9mm pistol and 17 rounds of ammunition on Text Lane in Kingston yesterday.

The police said the team was on operation about 7:27 am when a premises was searched and the weapon, with a magazine containing the ammunition was found.

The police said no arrest was made, however, investigations are ongoing.