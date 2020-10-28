Police find gun in abandoned house on Bay Farm Road

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are reporting that they seized a firearm and several rounds of ammunition on Bay Farm Road, St Andrew yesterday.

They said a team of officers conducted an operation in the area during which an unoccupied house was searched.

During the search, which occurred between 11:47 am and 12:35 pm, a One Taurus pistol and seven rounds of ammunition were discovered.

No one was arrested in connection with the find, the police said.