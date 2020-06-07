Police find gun in open lot
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Earlier today, the police recovered a .380 semi-automatic pistol with a magazine containing two .380 rounds of ammunition on an open lot along 6th Street, Kingston 12.
According to the police, about 12:30 am, a team of officers was on patrol in the area when they saw a group of men.
The men reportedly ran as the officers approached. A search was carried out in the area and the firearm was found.
No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.
