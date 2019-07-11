UPDATE: Police foil attempt to move PNP vigil to Jamaica House

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — Police presence has increased outside Jamaica House in St Andrew after People's National Party (PNP) protestors attempted to stage a vigil there.

The vigil, originally scheduled for Mandela Park in Half Way Tree, was however restricted to the Police Officers Club on Hope Road.

There, the placard-bearing Comrades were addressed by party President Dr Peter Phillips, who repeated his call for action to be taken against alleged corrupt members of the Government.

The PNP announced the vigil yesterday.

More information later.