Police foil money heist at Western Union

KINSTON, Jamaica — Two men were arrested after they attempted to pull off a multimillion dollar heist last night at a Western Union on Hope Road, Kingston 10.

Lawmen said that about 9:40 pm, officers responded to reports of a burglary in progress at the financial institution after an alarm was set off at the building.

The police said when they arrived two men were found inside the ceiling, with a bag containing various currencies.

The police recovered:

• Over JMD $1,000,000

• US$11,500

• EU €1,010

• CI $115

• PS £400

• CAD $1,240

The police said it is believed that a third person escaped with an undetermined sum of money.

The identities of the men are being withheld pending further investigations.