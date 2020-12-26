Police heighten presence in the Kingston West Division after Christmas Day murders

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Kingston West Police Division has named Preston Evan, otherwise called ' Zazu' and Dennis Mundel, otherwise called 'Ginsing' as wanted, as lawmen intensify patrols in the Rose Town area, following two murders yesterday.

Dead are 24-year-old Jermaine Mowatt, otherwise called 'Boy Boy', of Spanish Town Road in Kingston 11 and 20-year-old Romaine Atkinson of Tewari Crescent, Kingston 13. No details were provided on the circumstances surrounding the murders.

However, the police said while conducting patrols in the area around 7:00 am today, they heard explosions and responded. On arrival, a group of armed men were seen, the police said.

The police reportedly engaged the gunmen and managed to seize two firearms — one Single Action 9mm pistol loaded with a magazine containing two 9mm rounds and one Glock 27 pistol along with a magazine containing eight .40 cartridges. The gunmen, who were known to the police, allegedly fled the scene on foot.

Evan and Mundel were later listed as wanted by the police.

Additionally, lawmen have listed the following individuals, who they believe can assist in the investigation as persons of interest; a man known only as 'Taliban'; a man known only as 'Ozil'; Ojingo Duhaney; Daniel Duhaney, otherwise called ' Dan Dan' and Daniel Atkinson, otherwise called 'Poppa'.

The men are being asked to turn themselves in to the Denham Town Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) immediately.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of these men is also being asked to contact the Denham Town CIB at 876-948-6443, Crime Stop at 311, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.