Police identify 3 of 4 killed in St Ann crash

ST ANN, Jamaica — The Discovery Bay police are probing the circumstances that led to a two-vehicle crash on the Discovery Bay main road in St Ann, in which four people were killed and two others injured yesterday.

Three of the four deceased people have been identified.

They are 32-year-old Fitzroy Gayle, a truck driver of Point Hill, St Catherine; Kadeen Howard of Gibraltar, Moneague and her daughter Jade-Ann Mclean. The fourth person is unidentified.

Reports are that about 8:05 am, a Mercedes Benz motor car and a Toyota Fielder motor car were travelling in opposite directions along the roadway. It is alleged that the driver of the Toyota Fielder lost control of the motor vehicle, which collided with the Mercedes Benz and then burst into flames.

The four occupants of the Toyota Fielder were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the Mercedes Benz and a passenger were both admitted at the hospital for treatment.

Investigations continue.