Police identify beheaded bodies

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — The police have identified the headless bodies of two men who were recently found in the community of Whitehall Avenue in St Andrew.

According to the police, the bodies were found at a premises on Plum Lane, off Whitehall Avenue on Friday, October 16.

The police said one of the heads has since been recovered.

The men have been identified as Mark Wellington and Leonardo Hendricks, both from the Maxfield Avenue area.

Investigators believe the men were killed in connection with ongoing gang violence in a section of Maxfield Avenue called Rome. It is believed that they were lured to Whitehall Avenue where they met their demise.

The police said investigations are ongoing.