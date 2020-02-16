Police identify man killed in Trelawny crash
TRELAWNY, Jamaica — The police have identified the man who died in a fatal collision on the Hague main road in Falmouth, Trelawny yesterday.
Dead is 33-year-old Damion Smith of Cooper's Pen in the parish.
Reports are that about 5:00 am, Smith was driving a Nissan Serena motorcar, travelling towards Falmouth, when on reaching a section of the roadway he allegedly lost control of the vehicle and collided with an International motor truck that was travelling in the opposite direction.
Smith sustained multiple injuries and was taken to hospital here he was pronounced dead.
Investigations continue.
