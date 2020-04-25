Police identify teenagers murdered in Craig Town - one of five shot and injured in critical condition

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The police have identified the two teenagers who were murdered this morning in Craig Town.

Dead are 15-year-old Alan Thompson and 17-year-old Jevaughn Christie, both of Craig Town in the parish.

Reports are that about 10:32 am, the children were at a birthday party when two men on foot opened fire on the group before escaping. When the shooting subsided Thompson, Christie and five other children were found with gunshot wounds. They were transported to hospital where Thompson and Christie were pronounced dead. One of the children is in critical condition.

Investigations are ongoing.