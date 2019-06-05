UPDATE: Police identify victims in Old Harbour double murder

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The police have identified the man and woman who were shot in a market on Market Street in Old Harbour, St Catherine yesterday.

They are 37-year-old vendor Donovan Young, otherwise called 'Fargo'and 24-year-old Oshin Moncrieffe both of Old Harbour addresses.

Reports from the police's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) are that the two were at Young's shop about 2:05 pm when armed men entered and opened gunfire, hitting them.

They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Investigations continue.