Police increasing presence in commercial centres this Christmas

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) says it will be increasing its presence in commercial centres across the island during the Christmas season.

According to a release from the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), business leaders recently met with the JCF High Command and senior management to discuss short term strategies to address the recent upsurge of criminal activity in commercial centres islandwide.

“This holiday season there will be increased covert and overt police presence in areas that have been experiencing a marked uptick in criminal activities. We are taking steps to ensure that Jamaicans can enjoy a peaceful holiday season,” Head of the JCF Corporate Communication Unit, Stephanie Lindsay said.

PSOJ President, Keith Duncan speaking on behalf of the private sector leaders welcomed the JCF's efforts and assured the private sector's support.

Duncan urged citizens to be more vigilant and to exercise proactive personal security and safety measures during the season.

“We each have to play our part to help the police to effectively carry out their duties by taking small steps to protect ourselves and property while carrying out our Christmas shopping and other festivities. We also encourage Jamaicans to report all incidents as your reports provide critical support to the efforts of the police,” he said.

The PSOJ said this most recent meeting came on the heels of a previous briefing from the Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, which laid out a series of longer term initiatives to be rolled out in 2020 to reduce crime.