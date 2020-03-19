Police intervene following viral social media video showing physical abuse

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The Police in Westmoreland are reporting that they have intervened in a case of domestic violence which was captured on video and shared on social media.

In the video, a man is seen viciously attacking a young woman during an altercation in Farm Pen district in the parish.

The police subsequently intervened and both individuals were taken to the police station where they were questioned.

However, the young woman indicated that she will not be pressing charges.

As a result, the police said the Restorative Justice unit for the parish, as well as conflict resolution personnel were asked to intervene.