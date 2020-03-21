Police investigate ransomware attack at Jamaica National

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica National Group says the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency and other security agencies are now investigating a ransomware attack on the organisation which occurred last Saturday, March 14.

The JN group said its Information Technology and Cybersecurity teams immediately acted to contain the effects of the malware and sought to identify the source of the attack.

“This incident has caused some disruption to our services since March 14. However, no customer account was affected, as accounts are kept and protected by a separate system. Notwithstanding, we apologise to all our members and customers, especially as this incident occurred during such a difficult period in our country,” the group said in a yesterday news release.

“Although our services are now substantially back online, we have identified that data relating to some members and customers were taken during the data security incident. While we have no reason to believe that this information has been used in any fraudulent activity, we are taking the precaution to inform members, customers and the public at large,” it continued.

The JN group said as required by law, it has taken the necessary steps to advise the regulatory agencies in all countries in which we operate.

“The data security and privacy of our members and customers are of paramount importance to us; therefore, we have already taken several measures to minimise the possibility of a reoccurrence. We are undertaking a complete review of our IT security to further strengthen our infrastructure.”

“As this incident involved criminal activity, it is the subject of a police investigation, therefore, we are unable to provide further information at this time. However, please be assured that we will be providing full support to members and customers who have been affected,” JN said.