Police investigate wounding of a 17-y-o girl, one suspect in custody
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are now investigating the serious wounding of a 17-year-old girl and a 29-year-old woman at an illegal party on Boysie Lane off Barbican Road, Kingston 8 on Saturday, November 7.
The police said one of the suspects — a woman — turned herself in today and is currently being interviewed.
Investigations continue to apprehend the other individuals involved.
Reports are that the police responded to an event being held at the location about 7:45 pm and on arrival, all patrons who had gathered at the party were instructed to leave. The police said a laptop was also seized from the event.
Following this, the police said on Sunday, November 8, a report was received of a teen and another woman being beaten and stabbed by a group of women at the same location the previous night.
The police said both were taken to hospital the night of the incident, where the teen was admitted in serious condition and the other woman treated and released.
