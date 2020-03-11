Police investigating $2 million robbery in Mandeville

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — The Mandeville police are following strong leads into Monday's injuring and robbery of a gas station bearer who was robbed of approximately $2 million while on his way to make a deposit.

In confirming the incident, head of the Manchester police Superintendent Gary Francis told the Jamaica Observer this morning that the police are investigating claims by the bearer about how he was robbed and other details surrounding the incident.

Police reports are that at about 9:00 am, the bearer was approaching the entrance to the ScotiaBank location on Caledonia Road near the intersection with Ward Avenue, when two men alighted from a motorcycle and attacked him. The men managed to escape.

The Press Association of Jamaica had complained to Police Commissioner Major Antony Anderson that a freelance photographer on assignment for the Observer was threatened by police while trying to take photos at the scene of the robbery on Monday.

Kasey Williams