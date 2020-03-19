Police investigating claims Elephant Man made false declaration to Immigration
ST JAMES, Jamaica— The police say they are investigating claims that popular entertainer Oneal Bryan, otherwise called 'Elephant Man', made a false declaration to immigration officers when he returned to the island recently.
It is reported that Elephant Man and members of his team arrived at the Sangster International Airport from Brussels and were asked to declare all the countries they had visited.
It is alleged that the entertainer falsified the information and did not declare all the countries. Elephant Man was recently on tour in Germany, which is one of the countries that has been severely impacted by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
The police said they will be working closely with the Ministry of Health and members of the immigration department to determine the appropriate action.
The island yesterday recorded its first death related to COVID-19 as the number of cases rose to 15.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy