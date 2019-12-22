Police investigating confrontation at Barbican fast food outlet

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police are investigating a confrontation which took place at a Wendy’s fast food outlet in Barbican, St Andrew early yesterday morning.

The incident, which was captured on video, and has since gone viral, shows a violent confrontation between members of the public and a security guard posted at the store.

According to the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) of the constabulary, the incident took place sometime between 3:00 am and 5:00 am.

It is reported that the fast food store was closing when several people outside demanded to be let inside. Customers already inside the store reportedly then opened the door to allow them in.

CCU said that when the security guard intervened a verbal altercation ensued, which then became physical.

The police said the security guard later made a report and an investigation was launched.

The CCU said no arrests have been made.