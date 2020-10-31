Police investigating death of teenager while at a house with others

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The Portmore police are probing the death of a teenager who succumbed to a gunshot wound he received while at a house in Caribbean Estates with four other boys on Friday, October 30.

The deceased is 16-year-old Jadon Morrison.

The police said the firearm with which Morrison was shot belonged to the father of one of the other boys.

Reports are that the incident happened about 6:30 pm.

Morrison was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital where he was pronounced dead.