Police investigating death of teenager while at a house with others
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The Portmore police are probing the death of a teenager who succumbed to a gunshot wound he received while at a house in Caribbean Estates with four other boys on Friday, October 30.
The deceased is 16-year-old Jadon Morrison.
The police said the firearm with which Morrison was shot belonged to the father of one of the other boys.
Reports are that the incident happened about 6:30 pm.
Morrison was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
