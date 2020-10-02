Police investigating double murder in Waterford, St Catherine

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The police are probing the shooting death of a man and a woman in Waterford, St Catherine yesterday.

The deceased have been identified as 24-year-old Keyshawn Thomas, otherwise called 'Raheem' of Poinsettia Way, Braeton and 39-year-old Zanisha McKenzie, a vendor of London Ave, Passagefort, both in St Catherine.

The police said Thomas and McKenzie were at a shop when they were pounced upon by two armed men, who opened fire hitting them several times.

The incident happened around 7:20 pm.

The police were alerted and they were taken to hospital where both were pronounced dead.