Police investigating killing of 81-year-old

CLARENDON, Jamaica - Investigators in Clarendon are still trying to establish a motive for the gruesome killing of an elderly man in his home Tuesday night.

The deceased, who has been identified as 81-year-old Clifton Berry, was at home in Bullard Content in the parish when armed men entered his yard and firebombed his house. Unable to contain the blaze, he ran outside to escape the fire but he was shot several times.

Residents who reported hearing the explosions alerted the police and the injured man was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries Wednesday morning.

Community members who spoke among themselves said they were shocked as to what could have caused anyone to want to hurt Mr Berry as he was a loner who only went from home to church and back.

Councillor for the York Town Division Upheld Purcell described Mr Berry as a very cooperative community member and a gentleman par excellence.

"I cannot believe anyone could have gone into the home of Mr Berry and taken him out in this brutal way. I believe this is really, really unjustified and I don't know where crime is going in this country.... so I'm calling on the government to do something about the spiraling crime rate in this country," said the councillor, who added that he is heartbroken and highly disturbed by the incident.