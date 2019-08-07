Police investigating suspicious death in Manchester
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — The Manchester police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Fine Grass close to Christiana in northern Manchester.
Police say the body was found in early afternoon Tuesday (Independence Day).
Police on Tuesday declined to give details, saying only that the death appears to have occurred as part of an "incident involving a young couple".
A resident of the area told OBSERVER ONLINE by telephone that the young couple had an argument sometime Monday. The source said that flowing from the incident a young woman was turned over to police by her relatives.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy