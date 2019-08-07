Police investigating suspicious death in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — The Manchester police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Fine Grass close to Christiana in northern Manchester.

Police say the body was found in early afternoon Tuesday (Independence Day).

Police on Tuesday declined to give details, saying only that the death appears to have occurred as part of an "incident involving a young couple".

A resident of the area told OBSERVER ONLINE by telephone that the young couple had an argument sometime Monday. The source said that flowing from the incident a young woman was turned over to police by her relatives.