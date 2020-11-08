Police investigating video showing cop in confrontation with vendors
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police say an investigation has been launched into the circumstances of an incident, captured on video, showing an officer in confrontation with a man and woman at a fruit and vegetable stall.
In the video, which has gone viral, the cop is seen initially pulling down a fruit and vegetable stall apparently belonging to the two, when a tussle developed among the trio. The man was struck in the head with the policeman's baton, and began to bleed.
The Jamaica Constabulary Force said it will provide a full update as soon as possible.
In the meantime, the police urged persons with information, or witnesses to the incident, to contact the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) at 876-838-3084.
