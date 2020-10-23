Police investigating viral video with young man assaulting young girl while others watch

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are now investigating a viral video which shows a young woman being beaten by a young man while others watch, some cheering on.

The minute and a half long video, which began circulating on social media earlier today, seems to show a teenaged girl and teenaged boy arguing.

The argument escalates and the young man hits the girl and she defends herself.

The two continue to fight as onlookers cheer and urge the fight on.

“Kill har enuh,” one person can be heard saying on the video.

The constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit said the police have received the video and investigations are ongoing.