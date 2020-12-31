Police issue warning against New Year's party being promoted in St Elizabeth
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in charge of Area 3, Michael Smith is issuing a warning to party promoters, particularly those in Clarendon, Manchester and St Elizabeth to desist from hosting events or parties that are in breach of the Disaster Risk Management Act.
This warning comes on the heels of concerns raised by members of the Divisional Intelligence Unit about an event to be held in St Elizabeth tonight between the hours of midnight and 7:00 am Friday, January 1, 2021.
According to the police, the event is being promoted by a popular dancehall entertainer and is also being widely circulated on social media.
“This event for which no permit was issued would clearly be in breach of the DRMA, hence this warning is being issued to him not to host any event in St Elizabeth or anywhere else in Jamaica. Patrons who intend to attend this event are also being warned not to attend as they too would be in breach of the DRMA and will be prosecuted when caught,” ACP Smith said.
The police will be exercising vigilance throughout Area 3 to prevent all illegal events in the parishes of St Elizabeth, Clarendon and Manchester.
The provisions of the Disaster Risk Management and Noise Abatement Acts will be fully enforced, the police said.
The police added that efforts are being made to contact the entertainer to warn him personally.
