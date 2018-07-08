Police kill two in St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The police are reporting the fatal shooting of two men in Irwin Height, St James yesterday.

According to reports from the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), one of the men has since been identified as 27-year-old Shacardo Malcolm; however the second one remains unidentified.

CCU was unable to provide details surrounding the incident; however it reported that the lawmen seized a Glock pistol.

The Inspectorate of the Constabulary is investigating and the matter has been reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations, said the police.