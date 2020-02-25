Police launch probe into multi-million dollar St Elizabeth robbery
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — The police have launched a probe into the robbery of more than $5 million at two establishments on Main Street, Santa Cruz in St Elizabeth yesterday.
Police reports are that about 9:30 am four armed men entered an establishment and disarmed the security guard of his .38 revolver and six rounds of ammunition.
It is alleged that the assailants made their way to a section of the building where they stole approximately $5 million.
It is reported that the men also went to another building where they stole an undetermined amount of cash.
The police are appealing to anyone with information who can assist in the investigation to contact the Santa Cruz Criminal Investigation Branch at 876- 966-6041, Crime Stop at 311, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy