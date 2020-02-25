Police launch probe into multi-million dollar St Elizabeth robbery

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — The police have launched a probe into the robbery of more than $5 million at two establishments on Main Street, Santa Cruz in St Elizabeth yesterday.

Police reports are that about 9:30 am four armed men entered an establishment and disarmed the security guard of his .38 revolver and six rounds of ammunition.

It is alleged that the assailants made their way to a section of the building where they stole approximately $5 million.

It is reported that the men also went to another building where they stole an undetermined amount of cash.

The police are appealing to anyone with information who can assist in the investigation to contact the Santa Cruz Criminal Investigation Branch at 876- 966-6041, Crime Stop at 311, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.