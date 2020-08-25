Police list person of interest in killing of Spanish Town couple

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The police have listed a man as a person of interest in relation to the killing of a couple on McVickers Lane in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Sunday.

He is 43-year-old Maurice Lewis, whose last known address is of Lloyds Pen, Bushy Park in the parish.

Lewis is being asked to turn himself in to the Major Investigation Division immediately.

Additionally, the police are asking anyone with information that can assist in locating the Lewis to contact the Major Investigation Division at 876-758-5048, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.