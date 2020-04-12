Police make gains on criminals with several arrests
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Three men have been charged with robbery with aggravation and other crimes in two separate incidents across the island.
In the first incident, the police nabbed two men said to be involved in the robbery of a courier's motorcycle on the Jackson Town main road in Trelawny on Wednesday, April 8.
Charged are 25-year-old Tashwayne Ricketts of Seville Estate, St Ann and 31-year-old Howard Gordon of Edge Hill Road also in St Ann.
It is reported that at approximately 9:00 pm, Ricketts and Gordon allegedly robbed a delivery man of his motorcycle as he rode along the roadway.
They attempted to escape, however, they were caught when the motor vehicle they were travelling in was intercepted by the police.
They were subsequently charged following a question and answer session.
Meanwhile, 21-year-old labourer, Raygon Dyght, was charged with wounding with intent and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition in an incident which occurred in Manchester on April 1.
According to the police, the complainants were at home when Dyght, who is from Alligator Pond in the parish, broke into their house.
He reportedly robbed them at gunpoint of several items including cellular phones and watches. He also allegedly used a gun to hit one of the occupants on the head.
Dyght was later arrested and charged after he was pointed out on an identification parade.
The court dates for the aforementioned three men are being finalized.
