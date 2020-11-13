Police make huge ammo find at Portmore man's house

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Thirty-year-old Cheavan Dacosta, otherwise called 'Roshane', of Greater Portmore in St Catherine, was arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following a police operation in his community yesterday.

According to the police, a team of officers that was on operation accosted Dacosta in his community and he was searched. A 9mm pistol with four rounds of ammunition was found, the police said.

The incident occurred around 3:40 pm.

The police said follow-up operations were carried out at his house, and during a search conducted in his presence, two hundred and ninety-two .38 cartridges were found inside his bedroom.

Dacosta was subsequently charged and his court date is being finalised.