Police mark 153rd anniversary with week of online activities
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A week of activities to mark the 153rd anniversary of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) — Police Week 2020 — begins today.
The force indicated that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be utilising its online platforms to engage its members and the public throughout the week under the theme, 'Stronger Together, for a Safer Jamaica'.
“Since the first case of COVID-19 in March, we have adapted our service delivery to maintain our connection with people and communities, and to continue fully serving Jamaica. So, hosting our police week digitally will not diminish our engagement with citizens. We will further discussions on citizen safety with target stakeholders, recognise our outstanding members and memorialise those who passed away this year—and share these happenings via our online platforms,” explained Head of the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit, Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay.
The JCF said a stakeholder's consultation with representatives from the entertainment industry and the annual Long Service Awards Ceremony are among the staple events for the week.
It noted that members of the public are also being challenged to test their knowledge of the JCF in online trivia contests on the force's Facebook and Instagram pages all week long.
The week concludes with the annual memorial service on Sunday, November 29, where police officers who died within the last year will be symbolically recognised, the JCF said.
