Police nab mechanic over stolen car

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – Twenty-two-year-old Simon Wilson, an auto mechanic of York Street, Linstead was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle following an incident in Leiba Gardens, Spanish Town last Friday.

Reports from the Linstead Police are that about 7:30 pm, Wilson stole the complainant's car after she exited to open her gate. The police were alerted and intercepted the vehicle shortly after. Wilson was arrested and subsequently charged following a question and answer interview.

His court date is being finalised.