Police nab suspect in Westmoreland bar shooting

SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland — The police have taken a suspect into custody in connection with the shooting death of two people and injury of 10 others during an attack at a sports bar in Whitehouse, Westmoreland, on Sunday evening.

The two dead men have been identified as 31-year-old Mark Morgan, who was unemployed and 28-year-old farmer Kason Blair, affectionately called Cocoa, both of Petersville, Westmoreland addresses.

The police are theorising that the bloodshed was triggered by a dispute between Morgan and another man who threatened to go for his gun before leaving the scene.

The suspect was picked up by the police and taken into custody Tuesday evening.

The police, however, have not released the identity of the suspect.

Horace Hines