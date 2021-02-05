Police name woman as person of interest in abuse of 4-y-o girl
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— The Westmoreland police have listed Marcia Billings as a person of interest in the ongoing investigation into a case of child abuse in the parish.
The police is urging Billings to make contact with detectives at the Savanna-la-Mar police station by 5:00 pm this afternoon.
The police said that Billings emerged as a person of interest following investigations that were launched after a report by the mother of a four-year-old girl.
The police said investigators have brought the matter to the attention of the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) and the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offenses and Child Abuse (CISOCA), who are working alongside the Savanna-la-Mar Police.
State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Robert Morgan yesterday said that he has taken keen interest in this matter having seen the gruesome images being circulated of numerous unhealed cuts and bruises along the torso of the young child.
“I am making a strong appeal to parents to take steps to ensure the proper care and protection of your children. Know where your children are at all times, and choose substitute caregivers wisely,” he said.
In the meantime the police warned people to immediately desist from sharing images of the child as sharing them constitutes an offence.
